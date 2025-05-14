Santonio Holmes hired as wide receivers coach at Central State University

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes has been named the wide receivers coach at Central State University in Ohio.

Following a standout college career at Ohio State University, Holmes was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played nine years in the NFL.

His career highlight coming in Super Bowl XLII when he pulled in a late touchdown catch from Ben Roethlisberger, leading the Steelers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Holmes was named MVP of the game for his heroic performance.

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Santonio Holmes #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Steelers won the game by a score of 27-23. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

His catch against the Cardinals has been ranked among the best plays in the history of the Super Bowl.

Holmes recorded career totals of 389 receptions and 36 touchdowns.

Central State said they're excited to bring Holmes onto the coaching staff and say that it should "excite top talent wide receivers from around the country."

The university also said that Holmes' "ability to teach, mentor, and develop student-athletes both on and off the field makes him a valuable addition to the Marauders' coaching staff."