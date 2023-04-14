Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington among stars in August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' film adaptation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast for Netflix's adaptation of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" has been announced.

The film, which follows the story of the Charles family in Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, will star Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler, among others, Netflix tweeted Thursday.

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins will star in The Piano Lesson, a new film based on the play by August Wilson, directed by Malcolm Washington and written by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington. pic.twitter.com/PhkuI35Z4L — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2023

Other cast members include Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins.

Despite being set in Pittsburgh, the Tribune-Review reports the film starts filming soon in Atlanta. The film is directed by Malcolm Washington and written by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington.