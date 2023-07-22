Samba 360 teams with Open Field to provide soccer gear to Pittsburgh kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Samba 360 teamed up with Open Field to provide hundreds of children with new and gently used soccer gear.

New York-based Samba 360 donated 200 pairs of soccer cleats or turf soccer sneakers, more than 200 new soccer balls, and more than 150 pairs of new Adidas soccer socks to Pittsburgh's Open Field.

The donated items with be given to underserved children in the Pittsburgh community and West Africa.