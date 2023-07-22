Watch CBS News
Local News

Samba 360 teams with Open Field to provide soccer gear to Pittsburgh kids

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Organizations provide soccer gear to Pittsburgh kids
Organizations provide soccer gear to Pittsburgh kids 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Samba 360 teamed up with Open Field to provide hundreds of children with new and gently used soccer gear.

New York-based Samba 360 donated 200 pairs of soccer cleats or turf soccer sneakers, more than 200 new soccer balls, and more than 150 pairs of new Adidas soccer socks to Pittsburgh's Open Field.

The donated items with be given to underserved children in the Pittsburgh community and West Africa. 

First published on July 22, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.