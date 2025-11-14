Family of woman shot to death in front of her Crafton Heights business call for justice, "I can't get my wife justice."

It's been 163 days, more than five months, since a 19-year-old man shot a woman to death outside her business in Crafton Heights.

Samantha Howells was the one who ended up dying, and she was just 52 years old.

Family members and friends are frustrated, though, with how the legal process is moving, and they sought to protest that Friday.

Being near something that invokes such sharp emotional pain is not easy.

"It's bad, it's hard on all of us," Cheri Randall, Samantha's mother, said.

But for those who knew and loved Samantha Howells? They say it's necessary.

"My life's a wreck, okay? Because I can't get my wife justice," Randall Richard, Samantha's widow, said.

As they pulled out onto the street with their trucks and their cars, their message remained consistent.

"I didn't get [any] justice yet at all," Richard said.

Police said Howells stopped at the tow shop she owned across the street back on June 4.

She was worried that Isreal Moseby, 19, and two others were stealing from wrecked cars there.

Court docs said Howells took pictures while walking up to them. Those docs claim Moseby followed Howells back into her car and shot her.

"My aunt should have never been lying in that street in front of her business," Tyler Schivins, Samantha's nephew, said.

Howell's loved ones said they're frustrated with how long they've had to wait for a preliminary hearing. Moseby's last scheduled court date was October 31. That's been continued for the third time.

His next scheduled date is February 20, 2026.

For people like Richard, what he sees as a snail-like pace is something he's struggled with.

"I have to build myself up to go to the preliminary hearing – because that's the closest I'm ever going to be to [Moseby]," he said. "…every time I'm ready to do that – the rug gets pulled out from me."

In the meantime? They remember someone who meant so much to them, a mother, grandmother, and friend.

With Friday's procession? They hope to make sure people don't forget who she was or forget her case.

"If that's their game, I'm not letting it happen, I'll… I'll do this every week," Richard said.