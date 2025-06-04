Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after woman found shot in Crafton Heights

By Jessica Riley,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A woman is dead after an apparent shooting in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 1400 block of Chartiers Avenue after a two-round ShotSpotter alert just before 4:30 a.m. 

Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. 

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest details.

