Salvation Army hosts school clothing collection drive for students in grades K-12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Salvation Army collected items on Saturday to help local students ahead of the next school year.

The collection was held in the parking lot of the Southminster Presbyterian Church.

Gently used children's clothing and shoes for grades K-12 were accepted.

Organizers said this was a way to help families.

"It's surprising the cost at the beginning of the school year," said Captain Justin Caldwell. "The families go through the supplies in addition to kids who have grown some, so they need new sizes of clothes. So, it's a way the community can come together and share with these families that may need help."

The annual event was held in partnership with the Mt. Lebanon Police and Mt. Lebanon High School.