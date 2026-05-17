Three suspects turn themselves in after Friday night shooting in Fayette County

Three suspects turned themselves in after a shooting on Friday evening in Fayette County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:25 on Friday evening in Saltlick Township, multiple people entered a home on Hillview Lane, and a fight took place.

During the fight, guns were displayed, and ulitmately, shots were fired.

As a result, one man was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after being shot, and as of Saturday, he is listed in stable condition.

Three suspects were identified in the shooting, and they included Ahser Parkinson, Raymond Earl Fulton, and Dakota Charles Fulton. All three suspects ultimately turned themselves in to the police.

From L-R, Raymond Earl Fulton, Asher Parkinson, and Dakota Charles Fulton Pennsylvania State Police

State police confirmed to KDKA-TV that all three suspects are now behind bars, without bail, and are facing multiple charges.