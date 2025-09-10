Salmon BLT Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is wrapping up salad season with this seafood-centered recipe. She's showing Katie how to toss it together.

Salmon BLT Salad

Ingredients:

4 - 6-ounce salmon fillets(BBQ style – skin on)

Olive oil for brushing the tops of the salmon filets

Everything Bagel Seasoning

12 cups chopped romaine

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups croutons

2 avocados, halved, peeled, and diced

6 slices cooked bacon, chopped

For the Dressing:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar (or a bit more to taste)

1 tablespoon honey

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place salmon on a lined baking sheet and brush with a small amount of olive oil. Season well with the Everything Bagel seasoning. Bake until just cooked through, about 13 minutes. Do not overcook the salmon as it tends to dry out. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Toss lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, avocado and bacon together. Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

Chop the salmon in chunks and toss into salad along with the dressing. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4