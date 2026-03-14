St. Patrick's Day Parade weekend in Pittsburgh will be sunny with some wind gusts

The High Wind Warnings have expired for everyone but the Laurel Highlands, including Somerset County, which expires at 11 a.m.

Wind advisories in our region KDKA Weather Center

We will still have occasional wind gusts today around 20-30mph, but not criteria for a watch or warning. We will stay mostly sunny today with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Conditions over the next 12 hours in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Temperatures

9 a.m.: 34° Mostly Sunny

Noon: 40° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 45° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 47° Mostly Sunny

Tonight, the winds diminish for a bit, then the winds pick up again on Sunday.

Wind gusts throughout the next day KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow, winds will gust around 30-40mph with partly sunny skies and highs getting back to or near 70. A few stray showers are possible Sunday night and into Monday, rain returns with highs starting off in the 60s at midnight and then falling to the 30s throughout the day, which will also switch rain to snow showers.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but may get some in the grassy surfaces.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our highs on Tuesday will be below freezing, right around 30 degrees, and our lows will be back in the 20s through Wednesday morning and stay at or near freezing Thursday morning. We will have wind chills in the teens for many, with winds picking up again.

Our highs will be back to the 50s on Thursday and Friday!