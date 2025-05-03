Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation hosts annual "Run for the Black and Gold" event

On Friday, the PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium was full of people raising money for the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation's annual "Run for the Black and Gold" event.

The yearly event sees a lineup of local celebrity "jockeys," made up of current and former Steelers, racing in a mock Kentucky Derby.

Funds raised from the event go toward the fund's mission of giving those with spinal cord injuries and their caregivers the support and resources they need.

"A spinal cord injury can be very expensive. Within the first year, it can cost you millions. Over a lifetime, it could cost you $5 million," said former Steelers linebacker and organization founder Ryan Shazier. "It allows people who don't have spinal cord injuries to see what they go through, but it also allows us to raise funds to be able to give back to the community."

On top of the race, the event featured dinner, music, a live auction, and the chance for those in attendance to place bets on the main event.