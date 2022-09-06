Watch CBS News
Local News

Russia bans Senator Pat Toomey as part of new round of American sanctions

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Russia bans Pat Toomey as part of new round of sanctions
Russia bans Pat Toomey as part of new round of sanctions 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including Pat Toomey, one of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senators.

The move comes as a response to President Biden's sanctions against Russian citizens.

The Russian Foreign Ministry didn't specify why it selected the 25 individuals on the list that also includes actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Both have been supporters of Ukraine's cause in its ongoing conflict with Russia. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 1:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.