Russia bans Senator Pat Toomey as part of new round of American sanctions

Russia bans Pat Toomey as part of new round of sanctions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including Pat Toomey, one of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senators.

The move comes as a response to President Biden's sanctions against Russian citizens.

The Russian Foreign Ministry didn't specify why it selected the 25 individuals on the list that also includes actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Both have been supporters of Ukraine's cause in its ongoing conflict with Russia.