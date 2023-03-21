Watch CBS News
Crews called to large rubber fire in Greene County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to a large rubber fire in Greene County on Monday.

The Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said it responded around noon Monday to the fire at Chissy's Recycling on Mason Dixon Highway near Blacksville.

Crews from Pennsylvania and West Virginia later learned the fire was across the state line in Greene County

"The fire was extinguished using only water with many agencies responding to assist," the Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook. 

