Landslide in Stowe Township still causing problems for drivers as Route 51 remains closed

A landslide in Stowe Township last week is still causing problems for drivers. The slide happened on Route 51.

Motorists had to find an alternate route to Route 51 on Monday. One after another, they kept asking the same question: When will the road reopen?

It's not the way big rig driver Theron Boots wanted to start his day, as he was on his way to deliver powdered cement. But Boots, like a lot of other car and truck drivers, can't yet use the well-traveled roadway.

"They got nothing down yonder to let you know this is closed, so they could cut through Neville Island," Boots said.

PennDOT shut down Route 51 between Neville Avenue and Ewing Road. Engineers and other PennDOT officials surveyed the situation in hopes of bringing equipment up to reopen the road.

"I need material, and I tried to pay my bill on Friday, but it was closed on the other side," truck driver Russell Churchill said.

Churchill, who works for RoadStar Paving in Hopewell, told KDKA-TV that he understands landslides happen, but time is money.

"My boss is going to go crazy. I'm going to have to go 40 minutes out of the way to pick up $100 worth of material," Churchill said.

KDKA-TV reached out to PennDOT to find out when they expect the road to reopen, but are still waiting for a response.