2 killed after motorcycle crashes into vehicle on Route 51 in Perryopolis, police say

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in front of Randall's Restaurant in Perryopolis on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said a vehicle was pulling out of the restaurant's parking lot on Route 51 when it crashed into a motorcycle. The vehicle driver and the motorcyclist died, while a passenger in the vehicle was flown to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two people are dead after a crash in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania State Police said. (Photo provided to KDKA)

Route 51 was closed while the crash was investigated, but Randall's Restaurant said on Facebook that it has since reopened.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was at fault, but didn't release any other details.

The identities of the two people who died haven't been released.