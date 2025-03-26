Long-term roadwork project coming to Route 51 in the South Hills

A long-term roadwork project is coming to Route 51 in the South Hills starting this weekend.

PennDOT says it's kicking off a nearly $20 million project to perform numerous different work along Clairton Boulevard stretching from Peters Creek Road in Jefferson Hills to Stewart Avenue in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood.

Starting on Friday night, traffic along Rt. 51 in Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills is going to be reduced to one lane in each direction for a one-mile stretch between East Bruceton Road and Coal Valley Road.

A long-term PennDOT project is coming to Rt. 51 in the South Hills starting this weekend. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

To accommodate the work that's being done, PennDOT says that both lanes of traffic will use the northbound lanes of the road while the southbound lanes are being worked on.

PennDOT says that traffic headed towards the city of Pittsburgh will only be able to make left turns at intersections where there are traffic lights.

The crossover expected to be in place through mid-June.

What all is being done during the long-term project?

PennDOT says from now through late next year, Rt. 51 will be getting major work done including milling and resurfacing, concrete replacement, drainage work, guide rail work, and more.

Traffic signals along a nearly nine-mile stretch of the road are going to be replaced and upgraded while the project is going on and PennDOT says to expect single-lane restrictions for one mile stretches between Peters Creek Road and Stewart Avenue through the duration of the project.

The project is expected to wrap up by late in 2026.