Westbound lanes of Rt. 30 shut down due to head-on crash near Saint Vincent College

By
Mike Darnay
The westbound lanes of Rt. 30 are closed near Saint Vincent College due to a head-on crash.

Westmoreland County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA that the crash happened just after 6 a.m. along Rt. 30 at the intersection with Wimmerton Boulevard.

Dispatchers said that at least one person was trapped in both vehicles.

It's unclear at this time if anyone will be taken to the hospital or the extent of any injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and there's no timeframe on when Rt. 30 is expected to reopen. 

