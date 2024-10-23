Watch CBS News
Local News

Man falls to death from Route 28 overpass after crawling out window following crash, police say

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/23)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/23) 03:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after falling from the Route 28 overpass in O'Hara Township after crawling out of his window following a crash, authorities said.

In a news release posted to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said a 63-year-old man was involved in a "minor 1 vehicle crash" on State Route 28 at the Etna overpass on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. State police said first responders were called to the area for reports of a disabled vehicle. 

Investigators said the man's driver's side door would not open "due to the position of the vehicle." State police said while attempting to get out of the vehicle through a window, the man fell 35 to 50 feet and died. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Brian Sabock of Penn Hills. 

State police did not release any other information on Thursday. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.