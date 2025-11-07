Northbound lanes of Rt. 28 reopen following early-morning crash
The northbound lanes of Route 28 have reopened following an early-morning crash.
PennDOT said the northbound lanes of the highway were shut down between the Millvale exit and the Etna exit stemming from the crash that happened Friday morning around 5 a.m.
A photo of the crash showed a truck that was wrecked and spun around with smoke pouring from the front of the vehicle. It's unknown at this time if any injuries were reported.
Traffic came to a standstill during the morning commute.
The highway reopened and traffic began flowing again just after 6 a.m.