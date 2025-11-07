Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound lanes of Rt. 28 reopen following early-morning crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The northbound lanes of Route 28 have reopened following an early-morning crash.

PennDOT said the northbound lanes of the highway were shut down between the Millvale exit and the Etna exit stemming from the crash that happened Friday morning around 5 a.m. 

jessica-barbour.jpg
An early-morning crash led to Route 28's northbound lanes being shut down.  Jessica Barbour

A photo of the crash showed a truck that was wrecked and spun around with smoke pouring from the front of the vehicle. It's unknown at this time if any injuries were reported.

Traffic came to a standstill during the morning commute.

The highway reopened and traffic began flowing again just after 6 a.m. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue