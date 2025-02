The northbound lanes of Rt. 28 are closed near Etna due to a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT says the crash happened just north of the Etna interchange and involved multiple vehicles.

Details about the crash are limited, but PennDOT says all traffic is being forced to exit Rt. 28 at Exit 4 (Etna.)

Sources tell KDKA that Etna Police have called Allegheny County Police to investigate the crash.