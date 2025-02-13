Pittsburgh-area fire department cancels longtime fish fry, citing rising costs and dwindling volunteers

For generations, the Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department in Webster has been serving the community with its local fish fry, but this year, the department has announced it's canceling the event for the first time.

"It's something my great, great grandfather started with this fire department when it was built, so it's been a family tradition for us," said Assistant Fire Chief Russ Maglet.

The fish fry is typically a big fundraiser for the department.

"We have a fairly large building, and it's becoming a wash anymore. It's not fair to charge, you know, a couple $20 a fish sandwich. It's unfortunate," Maglet said.

He said rising costs are just one reason for the cancellation.

"We've tried to hold on the best we can not to but it's becoming a wash with the prices of buying the oils, buying the product, utilities, gas bills, electric bills," Maglet said.

He said in addition to the cost, dwindling volunteers are also part of the reason.

"We don't have the membership. Everybody works full-time jobs. I'm working now. It's too much," Maglet said.

The department currently has 12 active members.

"We have more trucks than we can staff right now between multiple departments, especially our township. So, we're working on merging. Trying to secure funding through grants for pay for calls and help with daytime staffing, especially, and hopefully eventually to a paid staff. But we need funding," Maglet said.

His department isn't the only one making the difficult decision to cancel its fish fry.

Smithton Volunteer Fire Department also made an announcement this month, saying rising costs and an increased demand for manpower is the cause for the cancelation.

"It's sad because it helps the community but the way things are so high, people just can't afford it anymore," said community member Roberta Ellsworth.

Ellsworth told KDKA-TV she goes to fish fries throughout Westmoreland County to support local departments.

"Their time is worth something to us, you know? Because they work hard. They're very good guys and they do everything they can to help out," Ellsworth said.

Looking ahead to the future, Maglet said they're looking to merge departments with a goal one day of having paid staff in hopes to increase their member numbers.