Businesses in Ross Township worry about a decrease in sales amid Rochester Road closure

If you frequently take Rochester by Sewickley Oakmont Road in Ross Township, come next week, you won't be able to for more than two months, and shops in the area worry it will put a dent in their business.

It's a road that drivers like to use as a cut-through to get to Ross and Franklin Park and I-279.

Beverly Young is concerned about how customers will access WMG Garden Supply and other stores in the Rochester Road area this summer.

"It's going to be a struggle for the businesses around here, a real struggle," Young said.

The part-time cashier said this is their busiest time of the year, as people look to buy flowers and mulch.

"They're going to think, 'Oh, I don't want to be bothered. I'm going to go somewhere else,'" Young said.

She's anticipating it will take both shoppers and their delivery driver, three miles out of their way to get there, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews shut down Rochester from Nocklyn to Reis Run, Sewickley Oakmont Road at 6 a.m. Monday. It will remain that way until 5 p.m. on August 10, as crews will completely remove and replace the culvert or bridge carrying Rochester over Harts Run as a part of a $1.10-million project.

Down from WMG, at Good L'oven Cookie Shop, co-owner Olivia Soost said customers have been talking about the upcoming construction for some time.

"Saying, 'I don't know how, my way home and to work is going to be completely different. I don't know if I'm going to be able to stop in as frequently,'" Soost said. "Just having this blocked off, you can't access through here, so that intersection is going to be extremely busy."

It's the smallest closure, but it will have a big impact on these independent businesses.

At least for Soost, they will also sell their goods through wholesale and at events like farmers' markets.

"I think we'll be fine, but also not seeing our regulars is going to also kind of suck for a little bit," Soost said.

They'll miss those smiling faces in the morning, as they anxiously wait for the work to end.

"Just hurry, hurry along the project as much as you can," Young said.

Detour in place for Rochester Road closure

The detour for south of the closure is to follow Rochester Road to Route 19 (Perry Highway), turn left onto Route 19, turn left onto Sewickley Oakmont Road, and follow Sewickley Oakmont Road back to Rochester Road.

The detour for north of the closure is the same, but in the opposite direction.