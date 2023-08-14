Ross Township officer rescues owl tangled in soccer net

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ross Township police had a bit of an interesting rescue after an owl got stuck in a soccer net.

Police shared photos on Facebook of the owl tangled up in the net.

Good Job to Officer Al "The Owl" Elway for rescuing this little guy who got stuck in a soccer net. This proves that Owl you need is love! Posted by Ross Township Police Department on Monday, August 14, 2023

They didn't say what field the owl was found at or just exactly how Officer Elway managed to get him out, but police posted a photo of the owl safely freed and on the other side of the fence.