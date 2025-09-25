At least one person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township

At least one person is dead, and an unknown number of people were injured in an early morning crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to KDKA-TV this morning that the crash that occurred just after 6 a.m. was deadly.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cornell Avenue on the border of Ross Township and West View.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of them rolling over.

It's not known at this time what caused the crash, or how many people were involved other than the one deceased.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the crash, and we are awaiting more information.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA-TV for the latest details.