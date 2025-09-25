Watch CBS News
Local News

At least one person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

At least one person is dead, and an unknown number of people were injured in an early morning crash in Ross Township. 

Allegheny County Police confirmed to KDKA-TV this morning that the crash that occurred just after 6 a.m. was deadly. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cornell Avenue on the border of Ross Township and West View. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of them rolling over. 

It's not known at this time what caused the crash, or how many people were involved other than the one deceased. 

Allegheny County Police are investigating the crash, and we are awaiting more information. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA-TV for the latest details. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue