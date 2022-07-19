Ross Township commissioners highlight key findings ahead of making report on police department public

ROSS TOWNSHIP ( KDKA) -- Ross Township's Board of Commissioners is planning to make a new report on the police department public.

The commissioners had the report created by a police management consultant to identify causes of problems in the department.

The consultant found several key findings, including no officer or member of the department administration has violated any township policies.

Board of Commissioners President Dan DeMarco is highlighting these findings ahead of the report's release.

• The Consultant found the Chief and members of the Police Department to be candid, polite, and professional.

• The report addresses staffing issues for a Township of our size and indicates we may be overstaffed at our current levels.

• No officer or member of the Department Administration has violated any Township policies.

• "Communication has become a significant issue within the Police Department. There is very little positive verbal communication or interaction between and among management, supervision and rank and file Officers. Communication via the computer email system is reported to be the dominant manner of communication. Face to face, eye to eye communication is reported to be limited to only when it is unavoidable."

• The Department's Education and Training requirements need to be updated to be compliant with current professional police standards.

• The Department also needs to update their procedures for professional personnel management as it relates to promotional procedures and job descriptions to meet recommended standards within this area.

• There is a definite split between several first-line Supervisors (Sergeants) and the Command Officers (Lieutenants and Chief of Police). This is a very problematic situation that is in need of immediate and continued attention.

The township is currently interviewing candidates for the next chief of police.

Organizations and individuals who want to read the full report will have to request it through the township.