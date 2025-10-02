Suspect accused of setting fire to Chase Bank ATM tells police he wanted to make a statement

A man is now facing multiple charges after he admitted to setting fire to an ATM in Ross Township on Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, Ross Township Police and the Berkley Hills Fire Department were called to the Chase Bank on McKnight Road for a fire set to an ATM.

"It made quite a visual impression," Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said at the time.

The Ross Township Police then put out a call with pictures of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them. Chase Bank also provided the police with surveillance footage.

"We have the individual, walking up to the ATM with a gas can and pouring gas all over the ATM, the surrounding area, and setting it on fire," he said.

The unidentifed suspect walked up to the ATM and began dousing the machine and the surrounding area in gasoline, police said. Photo Credit: Ross Township Police Department

Then, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, a man later identified as Keith Coyne Jr. had turned himself in at the police station.

When speaking with the police, Coyne confirmed he was the person in the surveillance footage.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Coyne said that he wanted to make a "statement" against the federal government and chose a banking institution to do so.

The gasoline canister found at the scene had the phrase "F**k off" written on it in black marker.

Coyne went on to tell police that he chose the ATM because it was not attached to the building, and he didn't want to harm anyone; he just wanted to say "F**k off" to the federal government, admitting he wrote the words on the gas can.

Coyne is now facing two charges of arson as well as a charge of criminal mischief.