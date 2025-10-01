Chase Bank ATM in Ross Township firebombed, police say

Ross Township police say someone firebombed a Chase Bank drive-thru ATM early Wednesday morning. The first call came in just after midnight, around 12:07 a.m., police said.

The incident happened just hours after a shooting at Ross Park Mall on Tuesday night. Police believe, however, that the two incidents are not connected.

"It made quite a visual impression," Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.

Kohlhepp said police were able to trace it back on their cameras after the call came in.

"We have the individual, walking up to the ATM with a gas can and pouring gas all over the ATM, the surrounding area, and setting it on fire," he said.

The unidentifed suspect walked up to the ATM and began dousing the machine and the surrounding area in gasoline, police said. Photo Credit: Ross Township Police Department

Police said the fire department quickly extinguished the flames.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal was taking pictures and also taking samples from a gas can that was left behind.

Kohlhepp told KDKA-TV that police have some possible leads as to who may have committed the act.

Police said the incident appears to be an act of vandalism. Photo Credit: Ross Township Police Department

Police said the incident appears to be an act of vandalism. Kohlhepp did add that it does not appear to be an attempt to steal cash.

"We're not sure as to the motive as of that, if it was something against that particular bank or the banking industry," he said.

Police, along with county fire marshals, are investigating the firebombing.

KDKA-TV reached out to Chase Bank for an update, but did not hear back by airtime.

If anyone can identify the suspect, they are requested to call the Ross Township police at 412-931-9070.