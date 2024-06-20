Ross Park Mall holding active shooter training drills

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ross Park Mall will be holding active shooter training drills this morning.

A mall spokesperson says that the training drills will be taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the mall opens and will be held with police, retailers, and employees before the mall opens.

There is expected to be a strong police presence at the mall as well as possible abnormal sounds coming from the mall and the public should not be alarmed.

The mall is scheduled to open at its normal time of 10:00 a.m.