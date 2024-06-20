Watch CBS News
Local News

Ross Park Mall holding active shooter training drills

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Active shooter training taking place Ross Park Mall
Active shooter training taking place Ross Park Mall 00:14

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ross Park Mall will be holding active shooter training drills this morning.

A mall spokesperson says that the training drills will be taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the mall opens and will be held with police, retailers, and employees before the mall opens.

There is expected to be a strong police presence at the mall as well as possible abnormal sounds coming from the mall and the public should not be alarmed.

The mall is scheduled to open at its normal time of 10:00 a.m. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 1:27 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.