Robot helps doctors at Allegheny Health Network treat epilepsy patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 3.4 million people in the U.S. are dealing with epilepsy, and over one-third of them are resistant to the medications that help with their seizures.

But in recent years, doctors at Allegheny Health Network have started using a revolutionary robot that is changing the game for local patients who are resistant to medicine.

"The brain is incredibly complex," said Dr. Alex Whiting, director of epilepsy surgery at Allegheny General Hospital. "It's folded over on itself hundreds of times. And each little ribbon-like layer of brain that's causing the epilepsy and it could be right next door to a part of your brain that's really important."

Within the last 10 to 15 years, they have come up with the ROSA robot.

"We have met a lot of patients who have given up hope, who really didn't have a lot of other options and this has changed their life in a lot of ways," Whiting said.

The doctor said AHN has been using the robot on patients for the last few years. The procedure is supposed to be low-risk and less invasive than other brain surgeries.

"We connect the patient to the robot," Whiting said. "And using a plan of where to place each electrode, the robot drives to the spot and we drill tiny holes through the skin and place electrodes directly into the brain."

The patient is then monitored in the hospital for about three days, which is when doctors should be able to spot the source. In some cases, doctors can reduce or cure the condition.

"You're talking about going back to a normal life," Whiting said. "You can work. You can move out of the house."

Whiting said if you suffer from seizures and you have tried two or more medications that don't work, the robot procedure might be something you should look into.