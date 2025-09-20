Police peacefully take man into custody after day-long standoff on the roof of a Pittsburgh home

A rooftop standoff in Pittsburgh came to a peaceful end after a man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Zachary Livingston had been a fugitive for 60 days when three warrants were issued for his arrest in July. The warrants were related to probation violations in two cases involving burglary and a third involving criminal mischief.

Livingston also had active warrants for other cases, including theft in West Mifflin and burglary in Westmoreland County.

Detectives in the sheriff's office learned that he was inside a short-term rental property on Alice Street, but when they arrived at the home on Friday morning, a woman told them that he was not there. However, during their questioning, they heard movement on the third floor of the property, and then saw Livingston attempting to jump out of a third-story window.

Livingston was able to escape onto an adjacent roof, where he remained for hours.

With help from City of Pittsburgh paramedics and firefighters, they were able to negotiate with him to get him to surrender. Those negotiations lasted more than 13 hours.

After a long time, Livingston was restrained while on a ladder raised by firefighters and taken into custody.

He is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail and is facing new charges, including risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.