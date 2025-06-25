Watch CBS News
Four roofers taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries after being shocked

By Barry Pintar,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Four people were taken to the hospital after they were shocked while working on a roof project in Beaver County. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV from first responders on the scene, an eight-person roofing crew was on a job site when four of them were moving a ladder that touched power lines, causing all four to be shocked. 

They were taken to the hospital with injuries that have been categorized as "serious." 

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA-TV News at Noon and here on KDKA.com.

