Four roofers taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries after being shocked

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were shocked while working on a roof project in Beaver County.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV from first responders on the scene, an eight-person roofing crew was on a job site when four of them were moving a ladder that touched power lines, causing all four to be shocked.

They were taken to the hospital with injuries that have been categorized as "serious."

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest on KDKA-TV News at Noon and here on KDKA.com.