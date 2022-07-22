Watch CBS News
Local News

Rolling closures likely as Fern Hollow Bridge beam deliveries begin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT will start delivering beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge on Monday, July 25.

The superload will lead to "rolling road closures" along the way.

Fourteen of the 21 beams will be delivered to the Squirrel Hill side of the site.

Affected roads will include - Route 28 southbound and the Crosstown Expressway southbound over the Veterans Bridge.

This is the specific route the superloads will follow once they reach Allegheny County, per PennDOT:

  • Southbound Route 28
  • Southbound I-579 over Veterans Bridge
  • Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies)
  • Forbes Avenue

The Boulevard of the Allies and parts of Forbes Avenue will also be affected.

Visit 511PA.com for all the latest on traffic conditions.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.