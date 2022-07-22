Rolling closures likely as Fern Hollow Bridge beam deliveries begin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT will start delivering beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge on Monday, July 25.

The superload will lead to "rolling road closures" along the way.

Fourteen of the 21 beams will be delivered to the Squirrel Hill side of the site.

Affected roads will include - Route 28 southbound and the Crosstown Expressway southbound over the Veterans Bridge.

This is the specific route the superloads will follow once they reach Allegheny County, per PennDOT:

Southbound Route 28

Southbound I-579 over Veterans Bridge

Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies)

Forbes Avenue

The Boulevard of the Allies and parts of Forbes Avenue will also be affected.

Visit 511PA.com for all the latest on traffic conditions.