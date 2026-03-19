Rochester Township residents frustrated with smell from Sherwin-Williams plant: "Stop poisoning us"

The Rochester Township Council held its regular meeting on Thursday evening, and it was packed with people who were raising concerns about chemical odors lingering in their neighborhood. The community believes it's from the local Sherwin-Williams manufacturing plant.

Both the residents and the township agreed that something needs to be done about the smell lingering in the air. Residents describe the smell as a harsh chemical paint smell, similar to the smell in a nail salon. They say the smell has been there for years and is only getting worse.

"Two days ago, the odor was so bad with the doors closed that you could taste it," said one resident.

But it's more than just the smell. The community said they believe they're breathing in harmful air pollutants around the clock.

"People think, 'oh it's a chemical smell, we're going to have a headache right away, get dizzy and pass out,'" said Kristina Warnick, who lives next door to the plant. "That's not how it works. It's long-term exposure."

With no action, it has forced residents to do their own testing. Kenneth Mackall said he tested his father's home and it showed concerning results.

"The normal range is 200-400, acceptable range," Mackall said. "My father's house is testing at peak 1500 parts per billion of VOCs in his living room."

Rochester Township says they don't have the authority to do anything directly but agree something needs to be done.

"The only thing we can do is notify the DEP and I'll look into what other action we can take, if there's any code that they're violating, I can coordinate with code enforcement and make sure they enforce our ordinances," said Rochester Township solicitor Stephen Chesney. "If the DEP's not going to take action, then maybe we can research looking into filing a lawsuit."

Sherwin-Williams has told KDKA previously that they are working with the DEP to investigate. Neighbors said the DEP was in the neighborhood on Wednesday to look at the sewer line, though residents say they're not happy with the lack of solutions.

"I want Sherwin-Williams to take responsibility, be a good neighbor, do what you're supposed to do," said resident Sharon Kessler. "Stop poisoning us."

"Extremely frustrating, it's taking away from things I need to focus on," said Kristina Warnick. "Yesterday, I called off work because I wanted to be there when they were there."