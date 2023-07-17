Robotics Factory moving to Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Robotics Factory, a set of programs designed to create, accelerate and scale robotics startups in the Pittsburgh region, has chosen Lawrenceville as its home.

Robotics Factory said its new location at Tech Forge, which is part of "Robotics Row" running from the Strip District, will give emerging companies a collaborative physical space and provide critical manufacturing capabilities.

The site is part of the region's $63 million Build Back Better grant to increase the economic impact of the robotics economy.

"Pittsburgh's transformation from an industrial powerhouse to a 21st century technology hub is a testament to the region's incredible talent, world renowned research institutions, and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Ven Raju, the president and CEO of Innovation Works, which leads Robotics Factory.

"Over the course of the last four decades, the region's robotics cluster has been at the forefront of this transformation. The Robotics Factory in its new home will serve as a centrally located community resource to support robotics companies from inception to scale, catalyzing job growth and energizing the regional economy."