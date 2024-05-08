Robinson Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen ordered to close after inspection

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen in Robinson Township has been ordered to shut down after an inspection found several violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department shut down the Popeye's on Steubenville Pike after an inspection on Tuesday.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant wasn't properly washing, rinsing or sanitizing dishes, which is a high-risk violation. Many dishes had "excessive grease and food debris accumulation," the inspector wrote. It was also listed as a repeat violation.

The report said there was no hot water at the hand sinks in the men's and women's restrooms, which was also a repeat violation.

The inspector also found low-risk violations like a clogged urinal, a blocked mop sink and a leaking sink.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it puts a closed placard on a restaurant when an "imminent health hazard" is identified. A high-risk violation is a hazard that may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury, the health department says.

As of Wednesday evening, the health department's website said the closed placard was still posted for Popeye's. The website will be updated when it's removed.