Robinson hotel manager killed in shooting remembered for helping others

A friend of the Robinson motel manager killed in a shooting last week told KDKA he died helping others.

Dr. Frank Verri is still processing the death of Rakesh Bhagavan, who went by Rocky, a close friend of more than a decade.

"He was a friendly guy, just a wonderful man. He didn't deserve this," Verri said. "When my basement flooded, and he and a bunch of guys came down, we completely rebuilt my basement. That's the kind of guy he was. He was there whenever you needed him."

It was last Friday afternoon when police say the 50-year-old Bhagavan, manager of the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson, heard some commotion and stepped outside to help.

"He heard a female in distress, and he saw a man, and went out to ask if everything was OK when the situation took place," Verri said.

Police said 38-year-old Stanley West shot a woman, who employees told KDKA was his girlfriend, and then shot Bhagavan, who died at the scene. So far, it's unclear if Bhagavan had any connection to West or the woman.

"If you were staying at his motel, he knew who you were. And if you were staying there for an extended period of time, he knew who you were, plus, he was making sure that you were OK and you were safe," Dr. Verri said.

West ended up taking off, leaving in a U-Haul truck, with police tracking it to the East Hills. Investigators said as they went up to the truck, West fired at them, hitting a Pittsburgh officer in the leg. They then returned fire, hitting West multiple times.

"A moment of anger and ignorance took my friend's life," Verri said.

That day, Verri went to the scene at the motel. He said it was numbing and horrific. Now, he wants justice for his friend and encourages other young men to learn from him.

"He was doing what men should do these days: be brave and be courageous and step out and try to calm situations down that become intense, defuse them," Verri said.

Verri said Bhagavan leaves behind a wife and three teenage daughters. Services for him will be held on Thursday.

West is facing homicide charges in the Robinson shooting. Pennsylvania State Police told KDKA they will be filing charges in the East Hills incident in the coming days. West remains in the hospital in stable condition.