Robert Plant and Alison Krauss bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are reuniting again and bringing their new tour to Pittsburgh.

The Can't Let Go Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on June 15. They'll be joined by JD McPherson.

The duo "will deliver a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes" like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers and more, Live Nation says.

The tour kicks off in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 2 and makes nearly 30 stops across North America in cities like Vancouver, Seattle, Santa Fe and Colorado Springs before wrapping up in Vail, Colorado, on Sept. 1. Live Nation says there are more stops yet to be revealed.

Plant and Krauss' 2021 album "Raise the Roof" debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and spent 20 weeks at #1 on the Americana chart. They'll draw from "Raise the Roof" as well as the Grammy-sweeping album "Raising Sand."

"After closing the 14-year gap between two albums that each took the world by unexpected storm, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' incomparable kinship stands as a 'once in a lifetime collaboration' (NPR), as they remain 'masters at dusting off generations-old tracks and making them saunter to a fresh, personal rhythm' (Pitchfork) – and 'one of the most critically adored odd couples of music' (USA Today)," Live Nation says in a news release.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 and pre-sales begin on Wednesday.