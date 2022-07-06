Robert Morris University names Dr. Michelle L. Patrick as first woman president in school history

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Robert Morris University now has its newest president.

The school announced that Dr. Michelle L. Patrick has been named the ninth president of the university and the first woman to serve as president in school history.

She takes office effective immediately.

"After a thorough and complete search process that included broad representation from our university community, we are confident we have the perfect leader who embraces the values and mission of RMU and its rich, successful history -- but also has a powerful vision of what the future of RMU can become for our region's future leaders," said Morgan O'Brien chair of the RMU Board of Trustees.

For six years, Dr. Patrick served as dean of the RMU School of Business and had served as interim president since April, when the interim president and provost Mary Ann Rafoth announced her retirement.

Meanwhile, former president Chris Howard left in February to join Arizona State University in a leadership role.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as the ninth president of Robert Morris University. Although RMU has a beautiful campus and state-of-the-art facilities, it is the students, alumni, faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees that make RMU such a special place," said Dr. Patrick. "It is the passionate dedication of these groups that ensures ongoing student success."

Before her time with RMU, Dr. Patrick served as the dean of the College of Business and Public Management for West Chester University of Pennsylvania.