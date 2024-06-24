Robert Morris University rower killed in crash had "vivacious personality"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A member of the Robert Morris University rowing team died in a car crash over the weekend.

The Washington County Coroner's Office said 18-year-old Kaylee Ogea of North Carolina died in a single-car crash on Sunday in Washington. The coroner said Ogea lost control of her vehicle and rolled over on Interstate 70 near the West Virginia state line around 3 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

In a news release on Monday, Robert Morris said Ogea was a rising sophomore on the rowing team. She was also an ROTC cadet, a member of the women's Division 2 club hockey team and worked with the university's Women's Leadership and Mentorship Program, officials said.

"Kaylee was not only a talented rower but also a wonderful teammate and friend. Her vivacious personality brought positivity to the boathouse and the Erg room environment," rowing coach Robert Weber said in the news release. "Her legacy of hard work and kindness will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who knew and loved her."

"Kaylee's dedication, leadership, and spirit were evident in all that she did," Robert Morris President Dr. Michelle Patrick said in the news release. "Kaylee's loss is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a cherished member of our university family, and she will be sorely missed."

Robert Morris said free counseling services are available for anyone in need.