18-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old woman from North Carolina has died following a crash along Interstate 70 in Washington County.
According to a release from the Washington County Coroner's office, the crash happened early Sunday morning just after 3:00 a.m. along Interstate 70 near the West Virginia state line.
The coroner's office says that 18-year-old Kaylee Ogea of Shawboro, North Carolina lost control of her vehicle in a rollover crash.
She was taken to the hospital and died there just before 5 a.m.
Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.