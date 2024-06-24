Watch CBS News
18-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-70

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old woman from North Carolina has died following a crash along Interstate 70 in Washington County.

According to a release from the Washington County Coroner's office, the crash happened early Sunday morning just after 3:00 a.m. along Interstate 70 near the West Virginia state line. 

The coroner's office says that 18-year-old Kaylee Ogea of Shawboro, North Carolina lost control of her vehicle in a rollover crash.

She was taken to the hospital and died there just before 5 a.m. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. 

First published on June 24, 2024 / 1:18 AM EDT

