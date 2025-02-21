Robert Morris' Men's Basketball team makes a comeback after a winning season

A 20 loss season last year is now a 20 win season this year with hopes of making the big dance.

Robert Morris has flipped the script in just one year. RMU Men's Basketball Head Coach Andrew Toole said this success has come because of how well rounded this team is and the six new transfers are really helping.

Toole said, "Last year we lost a lot of games that were one possession, two possession games where we couldn't seem to get over the hump. I think the more aggressively and energetically you play, you get the benefit of some of those bounces and we've done that over the course of this year. But I think there's also been an improvement in the talent of the team."

"I think it's fun because you have people on the bench that can do the same thing, everybody has a different talent so you're seeing something new every time someone shoots," said Senior Guard Kam Woods.

RMU has improved on defense, ranking in the top 60 in all of Division 1 basketball in forcing turnovers averaging 14 per game.

There were two final regular season games at home until the conference tournament Friday night and Sunday, this team is looking to put an exclamation point on this regular season in those final games.

"We try to keep the focus as small as we can on today's practice. On our preparation for tomorrow's game that's really where it lies. But I think at this point it's hard not to remind them once in a while as to what's at stake. Seeding in this league is critical. Those things matter. We don't talk about it often but it's sometimes a good reminder to say hey there's a lot on the line," said Toole.

RMU hosts Green Bay Friday night at 7 p.m., then there's the home regular season finale Sunday at 2 p.m.