Robbie Mertz looking to make more hometown history for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Robbie Mertz grew up in the Pittsburgh area and is now looking to help make more history for his hometown team this weekend with the Riverhounds.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are heading to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete for their first ever USL title and are on a historic run that means so much to the program but especially to Mertz, who's played a big part for his hometown club.

"A 22 year old kid, really, out of college, and now I have a wife and a son," Mertz said.

Riverhounds midfielder Robbie Mertz grew up in the Pittsburgh area and in some ways, grew up with the organization.

"Him being from here, it means a lot to him," said midfielder Daniel Griffin. "He's someone who's vocal and has leadership in the group."

Mertz plays a significant role for the Riverhounds club that has already made history and is looking to make more.

The Upper St. Clair native, in his sixth year with the Riverhounds, scored the only goal in Saturday's conference championship match that sent the team into the finals.

"If you were there that night, you know how special it was," Mertz said.

And the goal came under quite a bit of pressure.

"Coming off the week prior against Detroit, it looked like for a moment the season was going to end at my own hand," Mertz said. "So that was a difficult thing to swallow even though we ended up winning the game. So to come back a week later, honestly it was a moment of faith."

The Riverhounds beat Rhode Island 1-0 to claim their first-ever conference title in history with Mertz winning big both on the pitch and at home.

"This year in particular has had several of those moments where it's like I can't believe this is happening," Mertz said. "I'm so grateful for what this year has brought. I'd go back to June. My wife had given birth two days prior and I had a goal and assist against Detroit and I thought that was the best night of my life and perhaps it still is, but to follow it up with a big goal at a big time, yeah I get emotional thinking about it. I never thought that would be my role to play in all of this but it's been so special."

Mertz says this Riverhounds team is an extremely tight-knit group who is ready to finish the job on Saturday.