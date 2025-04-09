Rob Gronkowski helps unveil new weight room, fitness center at Woodland Hills High School

Rob Gronkowski was on hand Tuesday to help unveil a new weight room and fitness center at Woodland Hills High School.

Woodland Hills is known for its football program and sending players to the NFL and Gronkowski returned to his former stomping grounds with a big gift.

The former NFL tight end was in awe Tuesday as he walked through the new facility that he helped make happen, saying that it means a lot to give back.

"The transformation of the Woodland Hills weight room is complete and it is now officially open for business, ladies and gentlemen!" Gronkowski announced while cutting a ceremonial ribbon.

Former Woodland Hills player and NFL star Rob Gronkowski was back at his alma mater Tuesday to help cut the ribbon for the unveiling of a new weight room and fitness center at the school. KDKA

The man known as "Gronk" had a lot to do with making Woodland Hills new state-of-the-art weight room a reality.

"With the help of everyone and putting the minds together of everyone, this is how dreams like this come to fruition," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski remembers what the weight room used to look like when he was a standout player for the Wolverines nearly two decades ago.

"It was dirty in here," Gronkowski said. "It was time for a new weight room. It really was. I remember I had rust on my hands when I was working out here."

That weight room isn't dirty anymore.

"You want to see the kids excited and want to use it," Gronkowski said. "And I could already tell in the first 15 minutes, these kids want to use this weight room and these kids are excited about it. And that's what's really special."

What's even more special is that the new facility was paid for in part by Gronkowski's foundation and by U.S. Steel.

"It needed an upgrade," Gronkowski said. "And when it's upgraded as well, it inspires these kids to come up here to work out when you have a brand new facility."