Road closures, race routes announced for Pittsburgh's 2025 Great Race

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Road closures and race routes have been announced for this weekend's Great Race festivities in Pittsburgh. 

P3R, the organization that puts on the Great Race events, says that more than 10,000 people are expected to participate in the weekends activities, which include the Diaper Dash, the Tot Trot, the Family Fun Run, a 5K, and a 10K. 

Road closures in the city of Pittsburgh will get underway Friday night when Liberty Avenue shuts down between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street starting at 7 p.m. and will remain closed through Sunday. 

Downtown road closures for the Junior Great Race will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed through 11:30 a.m. 

On Sunday, road closures for the 5K and 10K races will begin near Stanwix Street in Downtown Pittsburgh starting at 5:30 a.m. 

P3R

Roads along the course routes will begin at 6:30 a.m. and will remain closed through 11:00 a.m. 

More information including other race routes and more can be found online.

