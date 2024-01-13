RMU Island Sports Center evacuated on Friday night due to increased ammonia levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Robert Morris University evacuated its RMU Island Sports Center during a women's hockey game on Friday night.

According to the school, increased levels of ammonia were found in a sealed room which triggered the early warning system.

"Earlier tonight, an early warning system was triggered by increased levels of ammonia inside a sealed mechanical room at RMU Island Sports Center," a statement provided to KDKA read. "Out of an abundance of caution the Island Sports Center was evacuated immediately and all activities have been canceled for the remainder of the evening."

No one was hurt as a result of the increased levels of ammonia.