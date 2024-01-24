Watch CBS News
Rivers Casino employees team with Northside Common Ministries to pack meals for those in need

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday, workers at Rivers Casino were giving back by packing up meals with Northside Common Ministries. 

It was all part of the Rivers Cares program. 

The volunteers put together kits with turkeys and hams at the food pantry in an effort to help fight food insecurity. 

"We're from Pittsburgh, so it's really important to our team members to give back," said. Dr. Rahmon Hart, Director of Community Relations for The Rivers Pittsburgh. "So we have people from table games, human resources, it could be slots, food and beverage, all across the casino we have people that come on our service projects and give back." 

This is the second year in a row The Rivers Cares has partnered with Northside Common Ministries. 

