Riverlife holding community workshop to discuss future of Allegheny Riverfront Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major meeting is being held today to discuss the future of Allegheny Riverfront Park in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Walking, running, biking and sight-seeing may be getting a bit easier along the city's riverfront in the near future.

This is thanks to a big grant that is impacting not only the city, but our region.

The city of Pittsburgh, along with the nonprofit Riverlife, is planning a $250,000 makeover along the upper promenade at The Allegheny Riverfront Park.

This is thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

This grant is just part of a larger grant package that is seeing revitalization, transformation and building of recreational paths and areas throughout the region.

The first phase of renovation here in Pittsburgh, will not only help with landscaping, but it will work on the iconic bluestone paving, which Riverlife says currently poses safety and accessibility hazards, and the grant will also help with lighting improvements.

The partnering organizations are looking for community input on the park's design at a public workshop from 9 a.m. to noon, today at the Byham Theater in the Cultural District.

With this grant and the other grants coming into the region, the riverfronts in and around the city will be seeing a lot of change in the near future and hopefully all for the best.