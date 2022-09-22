Allegheny Riverfront Park gets $250K grant for restoration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny Riverfront Park will get a $250,000 makeover.

The city of Pittsburgh and the nonprofit Riverlife got a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to restore and upgrade the upper promenade.

After more than two years of heavy use, Riverlife said the park is in "desperate need" of restoration. The first phase of renovation will work on the iconic bluestone paving, which Riverlife said currently poses safety and accessibility hazards, and landscaping and lighting improvements.

"Restoring this historic park aligns with our shared goal to activate the rivers' edge and improve accessibility and safety to all Pittsburgh residents and visitors," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. "Riverlife has a history of working across partnerships to complete critical infrastructure projects and we're thrilled to be working together."

The nonprofit will also work with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the park's original designers.

The grant comes from $90 million Gov. Tom Wolf earmarked for recreation and conservation.