AG Dave Sunday reminding consumers of deadlines amid Rite Aid bankruptcy proceedings

Attorney General Dave Sunday is reminding Rite Aid consumers across Pennsylvania that they have until June 6, 2025,

to use any gift cards, coupons, or other rewards due to the company's recent bankruptcy announcement.

Consumers will not be able to redeem gift cards, Rite Aid Rewards points, or bonus cash after the June 6 deadline. The stores will stop accepting returns or exchanges on June 4.

"I am encouraging Rite Aid customers to make returns and exchanges, and redeem gift cards and rewards points as soon as possible," Attorney General Sunday said. "These deadlines are approaching fast, and accrued points and gift card balances will soon become valueless."

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 5.

The bankruptcy court established a deadline for consumers to use Rite Aid gift cards online or in stores.

It remains unclear whether Rite Aid will come under new ownership or if hundreds of locations will shut down permanently.

Potential returns are still subject to Rite Aid's refund and exchange policy.

Any consumers who experience issues redeeming their Rite Aid points, coupons, unused gift cards, or with returning merchandise to Rite Aid should submit a complaint to the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555.