Bikers take to the roads for 18th annual Poker Run to support homeless veterans

They served our country, and now far too many are left to struggle alone. But this weekend, a group of bikers hit the road to make sure our homeless veterans are not forgotten.

It's a number no one truly knows: how many veterans are experiencing homelessness, all while many are already fighting a war within.

"Not only homelessness, they suffer from PTSD, [and] there's drug issues," said Dr. Therone Wade-White, Director of Veteran Services at Shepherd's Heart Veteran Home.

For 20 years, the Natrona Heights VFW Post 894 has made it a mission to help. On Sunday, bikers roared to life for their 18th annual Poker Run.

"When they get back from the war, their houses will be gone. They'll have PTSD, unable to keep a job, so they end up on the streets," said Tom Grates, co-president of Ride for Homeless Veterans.

The ride stretches 100 miles, but it's more than just a road. It raises money for Shepherd's Heart and raises awareness.

There was food, a silent auction, and music, all for a purpose.

"I've seen the transition since I was a kid, and it has grown and grown," said Alexis Kwalick, co-president of Ride for Homeless Veterans.

"I can remember from the first couple of years when we were putting just socks, underwear, and that in a bucket for them. To now, we're getting stuff signed by Ted Nugent," said Grates.

For those who ride, the mission is clear.

"I think every bit helps, every bit helps," said Randall Kaczor. "We need to help them out."

For many veterans, this ride means more than money: it means they're not forgotten.

"The veterans sometimes feel as if they're unloved or unwanted, and then they see their brothers and sisters riding bikes with them to raise funds for them," said Therone Wade-White.