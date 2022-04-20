County Executive Rich Fitzgerald returns to work following negative COVID-19 test

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After five days of isolation, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has tested negative for COVID-19.

Last week, Fitzgerald had tested positive after he learned he was in close contact with someone who had also tested positive for the virus.

Fitzgerald's office says he experienced no symptoms and continues to be part of the Moderna vaccine trial.

He will follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask when around people for the next five days.